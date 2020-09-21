Zendaya Just Rocked the Most Glamorous Bandeau Ever at the 2020 Emmys

Zendaya has done it again!

The actress changed out of her plunging Christopher John Rodgers dress just in time to accept her first-ever Emmy—Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue on Euphoria—and this time, she opted for custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

While delivering an acceptance speech from home as part of the remote 2020 Emmys, Zendaya could be seen donning a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals, along with a privé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots.

Her stylist, Law Roach, made sure to show off the ensemble in its full glory on Instagram, captioning a video of Zendaya striking a pose with, "She's a WINNER baby."

And she's a historic winner at that! By taking home the lead drama actress trophy, Zendaya is now the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category and the first Black actor to win the award since How To Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis in 2015.