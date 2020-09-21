See Sandra Oh, Regina King and More Celebrities Serve Fashion Statements at the 2020 Emmys

Whether it's on or off the red carpet, fashion can absolutely make a statement.
Although the 2020 Emmys on Sept. 20 looked different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't stop celebrities from dressing to impress wherever they watched the virtual show.
One Hollywood star that stood out was Sandra Oh who made a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement thanks to her ensemble from Los Angeles based brand KORELIMITED.
The Killing Eve star sported a custom bomber jacket embroidered with symbols that honor both Black culture and Sandra's own Korean heritage.
"It's in a royal purple color–which is a super Korean color and brings a certain mindset for me," Sandra explained to Vogue. "And it says ‘Black Lives Are Precious' in Korean writing, because the literal translation of Black Lives Matter is impossible in Korean. The characters have to be read top to bottom, right to left, and there are dashes, or taegukgi, lifted from the Korean flag, which represent celestial bodies and the natural elements and all of that good stuff. And then on the right there's a mugunghwa [hibiscus], the national flower of Korea."
Custom versions of Sandra's jacket will be available for purchase following the award show with a portion of proceeds going to Campaign Zero and Black Girls Code.
"We're having to reconsider the whole system of awards shows and fashion and red carpets," Sandra explained to the publication. "Everybody's used to having relationships and fittings with designers of a certain prominence—and this shift has forced me to reflect on who I am and how I express myself through clothes."
Sandra wasn't alone when it came to showing her support for the Black Lives Moment through fashion. Uzo Adubo sported a top with Breonna Taylor's name when she accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.
"It is a wonderful evening we are having and it should be filled with joy and celebration but I would be remiss to not bring in some of what is happening outside on the streets and the experiences that are true for so many who look like myself," the Mrs. America star shared with reporters after the show. "The truth of the matter is I have a unique opportunity to play a woman who made it her life's work to speak, represent and hold space for those people that are often forgotten and left behind or out of the conversation and it became very important for me to not close the space for those who are often left behind or forgotten."
And when Regina King received the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, the A-list actress donned a T-shirt in tribute to Breonna.
"Gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen," Regina shared during her acceptance speech. "Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com, vote up the ballot, please. Go to ballotpedia.com and find out who are voting in your municipal elections. It is very important."