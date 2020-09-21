LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmy Winners
EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsLove IslandVideosPhotos

Kerry Washington's Emmys 2020 Outfit Change Proves You Can Never Have Too Much Glamour

Kerry Washington kept the glamour coming at the remote 2020 Emmys thanks to not one, but two looks.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 21, 2020 3:18 AMTags
FashionAwardsEmmysLife/StyleKerry WashingtonCelebrities
Related: Why Kerry Washington Enjoys Playing High-Stakes Characters

When it came to dressing for the first-ever remote Emmys, Kerry Washington was sartorially ready for this historic moment. 

The actress, who was a four-time nominee at the 2020 ceremony (and ultimately won for Outstanding Variety Special), was also dressed like a winner with not one, but two standout looks. 

Styled by Law Roach, the celebrated nominee donned two dresses on Sunday, Sept. 20, for the highly anticipated show. First, Washington posed in a flower print strapless design by Oscar de la Renta, which inspired the perfect pun from the actress. 

As the Little Fires Everywhere star put it on Instagram, "Little Flowers Everywhere."

But, as fans would eventually learn, the fashion did not end there for Washington. At some point, the star went from floral to beaded leopard print after switching into a second dress, this time by Dolce & Gabbana. 

photos
Emmys 2020: Best Dressed Stars

In her words, "Haven't dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it."

Trending Stories

1

Schitt's Creek Cast Creates Their Own Red Carpet at the Emmys

2

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

3

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

Instagram

Fortunately for aspiring trendsetters everywhere who have been missing the Hollywood fashion inspiration amid the coronavirus pandemic, Washington was not the only star to do a stylish swap for the ceremony. 

First-time winner Zendaya also sported multiple looks during the show while Regina King had a look she was wearing for the ceremony and one she would have worn if the ceremony had been held in person

If these stars' incredible looks have you only wanting more Emmy glamour, check out the best dressed celebs at this year's remote show here

Trending Stories

1

Schitt's Creek Cast Creates Their Own Red Carpet at the Emmys

2

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

3

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

4

2020 Emmys: Eugene Levy Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

5

The Trailer for Disney Plus' WandaVision Is Here & It's Perfect

Latest News

The 2020 Emmys Set a New Record for Diversity, But Not By Much

Zendaya Just Rocked the Most Glamorous Bandeau Ever at the 2020 Emmys

See Sandra Oh and More Celebrities' Fashion Statements at the Emmys

Succession Wins Best Drama At the 2020 Emmys

Kerry Washington's Emmys Outfit Change Keeps the Glamour Going

Funniest Moments at the 2020 Emmys

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List