See Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh and More Stars Celebrate the Emmys in Pajamas

Dressed to impress...and then go to sleep.

It's not every year that celebrities get to celebrate one of the biggest nights in their career while sitting on the couch. While some big stars decided to still rock the chic clothing and beautiful gowns, some opted for a comfier look.

Celebrities had a lot of fun while wearing their PJs and being super comfy casual. We're not mad at it. Earlier this month, fashion designer Christian Siriano shared with E! his Emmy's predictions and why pajamas were all the rage for Hollywood's biggest stars.

"I think it's a mix of classy, fabulous pajamas, or elevated suits that are comfortable. Maybe a few slippers," he explained of how the stars would turn out for the virtual award show. "I think actors and actresses right now, they want to be themselves, and a little more who they are. I think that's really nice to see."

He was right! The stars didn't shy away from choosing comfort over luxury.