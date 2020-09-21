The Trailer for Disney Plus' WandaVision Is Here and It's Perfect

The stars were not the only ones getting rewarded at the 2020 Emmys.

Viewers were also treated to the first trailer for Disney+'s Wandavision, the latest trip to the world of the Avengers. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, but things are very different since we last saw them in Avengers: End Game.

Wandavision is a "blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe," says Disney+. It follows Wanda and Vision, "two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives" who "begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

The trailer shows Wanda and Vision living a happy life in various classic TV show settings until a dinner party guest (played by Debra Jo Rupp) begins asking how long they've been married and why they don't have kids yet, and neither Wanda nor Vision have an answer—which makes since, given she's a former Hydra test subject with mind-reading powers and he's an android created by Iron Man. Is it even possible for them to have kids?!