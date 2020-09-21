Emmys 2020: Your Favorite TV Stars Reveal What They're Are Up to in Quarantine

Stars, they're just like us.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the 2020 Emmys transformed into a virtual award show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In order to incorporate the quarantine into the show, your favorite TV stars revealed how they've been passing the time.

"Many of us have been cooped up at home for months now, we've all been passing the quarantime in our own way," host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the segment. "So, we asked some of our favorite TV stars to share what they've been up to since everything went to Hell."

And, as seen in the segment, it seems these small screen stars have been doing the same thing as you. Whether they're getting fit or avoiding family members, celebrities—including Kenan Thompson, Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Mindy Kaling and others—are doing whatever they can to get through this quarantine.

"What have I been doing in quarantine?" Kenan asked before pantomiming a bicycle. "Riding my bike."