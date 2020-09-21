Jennifer Aniston Hangs Out With Roommates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow During 2020 Emmys

Turns out there's been a 24/7 Friends reunion going on this whole time!

A couple of hours into the 2020 Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel checked in with Jennifer Aniston just to make sure she got home OK after that fire she struggled to put out. She was fine and had even had time to put on a robe, but what no one was expecting was the appearance by her roommates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Yes, we said roommates.

"Of course I'm here," Cox said when Kimmel was confused. "I live here."

"We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," Aniston explained. "Hello?"

"Where else would I live?" asked Kudrow. "Yeah, like people live with their families."

But it's not just a Friends reunion in Aniston's house, because once again, Jason Bateman was there to crash the party.