The Complete List of Emmy Winners
Ramy Youssef Just Revealed What Happens When You Lose At the 2020 Emmys

After he lost two Emmys at the 2020 ceremony, Ramy Youssef posted a hilarious video about what happens when you lose an award from your house.

Ramy Youssef may not have won at the 2020 Emmys, but he did get to experience something that might be even better. Or at least weirder. 

Ramy was up for both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series this year for his work on his very own show, Ramy. He lost both awards to Schitt's Creek and then revealed on Instagram exactly what happens when you lose an Emmy from your home with the help of a hilarious, surreal, and just extremely 2020 video. 

Earlier this week, ABC had posted photos of their "dapper, hazmat-suited trophy presenter" which appears to be a person in a hazmat suit with a tuxedo on top, and many of us believed it to be a joke. "They're not really gonna use those, obviously," we said. We were delightfully wrong!

Emmys 2020: See Every Star at the Virtual Awards Show

In Ramy's video, one of those trophy presenters is waiting outside his house to hand over the trophy in case he wins. When he doesn't win, the trophy presenter waves and leaves. Simple, strange, and something you could only imagine happening in a year like this. 

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy ended up taking the award for Outstanding Lead Actor and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, along with Andrew Cividino, won for directing. Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy all also won acting awards, so Ramy should not feel bad. Schitt's Creek swept the comedy category this year, but next year, someone else will have a chance!

Hopefully by then, these hazmat nightmares will be a distant memory. 

