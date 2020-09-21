LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmy Winners
A Little Bit Alexis: Annie Murphy Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 21, 2020 1:12 AM
Alexis Rose wouldn't say, "Ew!" to this.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Annie Murphy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy at the 2020 Emmys for her portrayal of Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek.

Annie was in a tight category as she was nominated alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, GLOW's Betty Gilpin, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnonInsecure's Yvonne Orji and Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong.

"The six years I have spent working on this show has been the best six years of my entire life," Annie stated in her acceptance speech. "I am so, so proud of the cast and crew and the writers and I can't believe Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends."

Emmys 2020: First-Time Nominees

After six seasons on Schitt's Creek, Annie earned her first Emmy nomination and win following the comedy hit's series finale. Her win comes amid a Schitt's Creek winning streak as co-stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy all won acting trophies at this year's award show.

Annie continued, "I'm so proud to be part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things we need more than ever right now. And, um, hi to my family and friends. I love you so much. And this is just really, really wild. Thank you so much."

This year's Emmy Awards look different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Namely, Hollywood's brightest stars are attending the award show from the comfort of their own homes.

Prior to tonight's production, executive producer Reginald Hudlin told Variety that an estimated 140 camera feeds would be coming into the Staples Center, the home base for the production team. The famed arena also serves as Jimmy Kimmel's stage for the evening.

To see all the winners from tonight's show, click here!

