The Complete List of Emmy Winners
Catherine O'Hara Takes Home Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek actress Catherine O'Hara took home the 2020 Emmy award on Sunday, Sept. 20 for Lead Actress In a Comedy Series. Click to see her incredible speech.

Let's hear it for women in comedy!

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Schitt's Creek actress Cathering O'Hara took home the award for Lead Actress In a Comedy Series. The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston announced the nominees while having some adorable banter with her old friend and host Jimmy Kimmel. After sanitizing the envelope and hilariously setting it on fire, Kimmel read the winner from a charred slip of paper.

This year there was some steep competition with the other nominees including Linda Cardellini for Dead To MeIssa Rae for Insecure, Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish, and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel who celebrated on a couch with her family by her side.

O'Hara shared the incredible honor while in a room with other prominent members of the cast and crew of the highly acclaimed comedy series.

"Thank you members of the television academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women and for topping it off with this really cool treat," she shared in her speech.

Emmys 2020: Best Dressed Stars

She continued, "I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for bestowing upon me the opportunity to get to play a woman of a certain age—my age—who gets to fully be her ridiculous self. "

The actress also went on to thank the wardrobe, makeup and hair crew members on set for helping her to step into her role and really embody the character.

ABC

O'Hara finished her touching speech by thanking her cast, and then sending out her well-wishes to everyone watching.

"May I please wish you all a sound mind and a sound body," she said. "Although these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses."

