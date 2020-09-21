Jason Bateman and Some Cardboard Celebs Crash Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Monologue

Jason Bateman is not having it with this whole virtual Emmys show.
The Ozark star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, was probably the only star to show up at the Staples Center for the 2020 Emmys show. Dressed in his tux, the actor and director sat among the cardboard cutouts in the basketball stadium, something that was strictly forbidden.
At first, his presence wasn't entirely noticeable but then Jimmy exclaimed, "Instead of a live audience, we took a page from baseball and filled the seats with cardboard cutouts of the nominees. We have Regina, Meryl—wait a minute. Go back one. Jason? Jason? I know it's you. I saw your eyes moving."
Not wanting to be caught, the Ozark star stayed still before responding, "Mind your business, Kimmel. Big night for me."
"I haven't left the house for six months. I want to be here, I want to eat shrimp with the cast of The Crown. I want Mario Lopez to ask me about my pants. Let's go," he continued, adding that he frequently washes his hands, which smell like a "garden."
Nonetheless, Jimmy insisted there are strict rules, what with the coronavirus pandemic raging on.
In the end, Jason agreed to leave because he didn't agree with the terms set by Kimmel. Those conditions, one may ask? Laughing at Jimmy's jokes. "Huh. I'm out. I'm going to call a car," he quipped.
As he left, Jason told Jimmy that if he wins to give the award to Don Cheadle.
With Jason gone, Jimmy proceeded with the virtual show to the best of his ability, acknowledging that this is a truly unprecedented time.
To see how the show pans out check back in with E! News as we cover the show in real time. And to learn who takes home the gold, check out our winners list as it's updated in real time.