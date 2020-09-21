Tony Shalhoub Is Going All Out for the 2020 Emmys, Because Why Not?

Tony Shalhoub looks as dapper as ever!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, who's up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys this evening, revealed his at-home look on Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards, and the Boglioli ensemble—a maroon velvet suit and printed hanker-tie—did not disappoint.

"I just thought I'd go with the pretentious ascot look tonight," Shalhoub told E!'s Brad Goreski, laughing. "It was either this or pajamas and a robe!"

He added, "I kind of thought I'd class it up a little bit."

Shalhoub is already a four-time Emmy champ, and just last year, he won the same category he's nominated in tonight (for the same role, too!).

Of course, this year's ceremony looks a lot different. As Shalhoub explained to Goreski, on the one hand, he's glad to be participating from the comfort of his own home, but "on the other hand, I really, really miss seeing everyone, being with our company, our cast, our producers, everybody."