So It Be, So It Is: Nicholas Braun Reveals When Succession Season 3 Will Premiere

Leave it to Cousin Greg to crack like an egg.
Succession fans have breathlessly been waiting for any news on when the HBO hit drama will be back for its third season. And during his interview on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special ahead of the 2020 Emmys, Nicholas Braun finally gave us an update on the Roy family's return. Spoiler alert: Prepare to drop more F-bombs than Logan Roy (Brian Cox) during a holiday dinner over what he shared.
"Let's see…let's say next year," he spilled to host Brad Goreski. "How's that for not a specific date? But I think we're hopefully going to start in a few months, hopefully by the end of the year and then we'll get it going. I can't wait to get back."
OK sure, it's vague, but still, an update is an update, so take what you can get.
For now, fans can look forward to the Roy family possibly taking over the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, as almost the entire main cast earned nominations in the acting categories, including Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook.
But Braun, 32, admitted he wasn't convinced he would earn a nomination, despite playing one of Succession's most beloved characters.
"I tried to sleep in past the nominations because I was worried, I didn't think I would get one," he explained. "So I set my alarm super late. And then it was 11:30 …and my publicist called me and she was like, ‘oh my god, did you see?' And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, the show got nominated. I saw Brian and Jeremy.' And she was like, ‘No, no, you nominated?' I was like, "you're kidding me? You're kidding me?" I was just walking around this apartment, and kind of spun out and spiraled out and started crying and started laughing…having a manic episode."
Braun is going up against two of his co-stars, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, and, in true Cousin Greg fashion, he is hoping for a "three-way tie" so they can all do an acceptance speech via Zoom together.
"That would be very incredible for us going into season three…to not have any…no beef!"
But, as any Succession fan knows, "You can't make a Tomelette without breaking some Greggs."
Succession is streaming on HBO Max.