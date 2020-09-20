So It Be, So It Is: Nicholas Braun Reveals When Succession Season 3 Will Premiere

Leave it to Cousin Greg to crack like an egg.

Succession fans have breathlessly been waiting for any news on when the HBO hit drama will be back for its third season. And during his interview on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special ahead of the 2020 Emmys, Nicholas Braun finally gave us an update on the Roy family's return. Spoiler alert: Prepare to drop more F-bombs than Logan Roy (Brian Cox) during a holiday dinner over what he shared.

"Let's see…let's say next year," he spilled to host Brad Goreski. "How's that for not a specific date? But I think we're hopefully going to start in a few months, hopefully by the end of the year and then we'll get it going. I can't wait to get back."

OK sure, it's vague, but still, an update is an update, so take what you can get.