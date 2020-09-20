TONIGHT

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online
Jennifer Aniston Nails Her 2020 Emmys Prep With Her ''Other'' Mask and Champagne

Jennifer Aniston stands to win her second career Emmy for her performance in The Morning Show. See how she's celebrating the moment!

The one where Jennifer Aniston takes on the 2020 Emmys from home.

TV's biggest night is officially underway, and the A-lister is embracing the the moment with some pre-show glam and a glass of bubbly. Jennifer, who stands to win her second career Emmy for her performance in The Morning Show, took to Instagram with a perfect photo opp.

"Emmys prep... in my OTHER mask," the actress captioned the snapshot, a cheeky reference to the pandemic and the mask Jen has been rocking to protect herself and others from COVID-19. 

Before Jen slips into her Emmys ensemble, she kicked back in a pair of Pour Les Femmes pajamas and matching robe. (After all, designer Christian Siriano predicted Emmy viewers would see plenty of "classy, fabulous" lounge wear at tonight's Emmys, so Jen is nailing it.)

And without a traditional red carpet taking place at the 72nd Emmys, pop culture fanatics are getting an even closer look at how their favorite stars are social distancing—awards season style.

See the Winners of the 2020 Emmys

Zendaya, Alex Borstein and Jameela Jamil were among the celebs who invited their social media followers inside before the ceremony officially kicked off.

Instagram

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, debuted the Euphoria star's first Emmys look, a purple silk and taffeta gown by Christopher John Rogers.

Meanwhile, Alex went the casual (and honestly relatable) route with under eye patches and her pooch. The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee wrote on Instagram, "Just a girl and her date getting pretty for the #Emmys."

As for Jameela, she couldn't have put it better: "No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM."

Can't get enough of the Emmys? E!'s got you covered. Check out more behind-the-scenes moments, and the complete list of Emmys winners right here.

