Ted Danson Has Big Plans for Sweatpants After (or During) the 2020 Emmys

Sure, it's the Emmys, but it's also a sort of regular night for Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.
The married couple are enjoying the virtual 2020 Emmys from their kitchen in Vancouver just before Mary starts work on season two of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and they're ready to have a glorious night on their couch.
Ted virtually joined Nina Parker on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet show ahead of the ceremony and revealed that since Mary has to be up at 4 a.m. on Monday morning, they're planning to make it an early night. They've got takeout on the way—in fact, the doorbell rings during the interview.
"Doordash is gonna deliver us our banquet meal, our dog will protect us and we'll be in bed by 7 o'clock because Mary has to be up at four," he said. "Very, very glamorous."
And in case you're wondering what they ordered, it's an impossible burger and fries.
"I'll probably migrate into my sweats around 5, 5:30," the star shared.
Ted has been nominated for 17 Emmys over his long career, and this year he's up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the role of the demon Michael on The Good Place. He's only won twice (both for playing Sam Malone on Cheers), which means that at this point, he's perfected both how to be nominated and how to lose.
"When you get nominated, you can relax and go 'Oh, how nice,' and be gracious," he said. "If you're not nominated or you don't win, you have to become philosophical really fast. It's much more relaxed to be nominated."
As he told Nina, Ted just really loves any opportunity to talk about The Good Place, which ended earlier this year. He said the cast still hangs out on Zoom when they can—and sometimes in person, even if he himself can't make it.
"Because Mary and I were up in Vancouver, I missed—I think they all got tested and they went over to [creator] Mike Schur's house last night for a non-masked party last night, so I missed that," he said, but the cast has had many a virtual reunion that he did get to be a part of.
Ted is up against Don Cheadle, Anthony Anderson, Ramy Youssef, Eugene Levy and Michael Douglas in his category tonight, and his costars D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper are also up for awards.
Stick around for more Emmy coverage from E!