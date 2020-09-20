Yvonne Orji's 2020 Emmys Party Will Have Any Insecure Fan Begging for an Invite

Win or lose, Yvonne Orji is promising to celebrate tonight.

Before the 2020 Emmys kicked off on Sept. 20, the Insecure star appeared on Live From the Red Carpet to give fans a preview of how she is celebrating TV's biggest night.

"I'm actually on location," she exclusively told E! News' Nina Parker. "I'm filming in Atlanta and so we have to kind of be in a bubble and here I am, joining live from Atlanta."

And while she wishes she could be at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the HBO star joked about throwing a party for herself indoors.

"I'm believing and pretending like I'm there," she explained. "I know it's virtual but if y'all can see the set up I have going on here, I brought a red carpet. There's a whole entire balloon situation happening. There's tons of champagne. I'm bringing my own after party and pre-party."