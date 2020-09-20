Get a Sneak Peek at Zendaya's Ultra-Glam First Look for the 2020 Emmys

Pretty in purple!

The 2020 Emmys may not have a red carpet, but that didn't stop Zendaya from delivering what's sure to be one of the most glam looks of the evening—and it turns out she's only getting started.

As part of what the Euphoria star described as "Look 1" on her Instagram story, Zendaya is rocking a plunging Christopher John Rodgers dress, embellished Christian Louboutin heels and stunning Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach was the first to share the ensemble, captioning a video of the actress gracefully twirling, "If Emmy was a real girl.."

Law spoke to E! ahead of the Emmys, though the celebrity stylist didn't want to give too much away, simply telling Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rossi, "You'll see," when asked about his plans for the fashionista.

He added that the main questions going into tonight's award show were: "Do we dress up? Do we not dress up? Do we celebrate? Do we not celebrate, you know?"