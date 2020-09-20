Emmys 2020: Watchmen Star Jovan Adepo Reveals the Advice Denzel Washington Gave Him

Not all heroes wear capes—but they do wear trousers.

At least Watchmen star Jovan Adepo was when he called in to Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards ahead of the virtual event, even though he was only going to be seen from the waist-up.

"I tried to put something nice on," he explained of his suit, before E!'s Nina Parker asked if he was wearing sweatpants.

"Oh no, we went full out," Adepo detailed. "We have trousers on too!" What a hero.

The 32-year-old actor is nominated for his first Emmy for his work as Hooded Justice on HBO's hit series Watchmen, which received 26 nods, the most for any show this year. But Adepo admitted he wasn't expecting to hear his name called when the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series nominees were read.