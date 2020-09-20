Shira Haas Reveals How She'll Stay Awake to Watch the 2020 Emmys From Tel Aviv

An Unorthodox Emmys night.
While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused the 2020 Emmys to be a virtual affair, 25-year-old nominee Shira Haas has no plans to miss the award show, even if it is taking place at 3 a.m. her time.
As the Unorthodox star shared in an exclusive chat with E!'s Nina Parker, she will be tuning in to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards from Tel Aviv.
"I'm very, very, very excited! Casual day," she quipped via a virtual interview. "I'm right now in Tel Aviv…It's gonna be 3 a.m. till 6 a.m."
How she plans to stay up?
"I don't know! Call me in a few hours," the Israeli-born actress relayed. "But, I'm so happy. I'm excited and I think my adrenaline will keep me up and we will be fine."
Shira is up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for her work in Netflix's Unorthodox.
In the mini-series, Shira plays Esther Shapiro, a married 19-year-old who abandons her Orthodox roots to live in Berlin, Germany.
Unorthodox has been nominated for eight Emmys, including Shira's nomination and Outstanding Limited Series.
Speaking of Shira's nomination, the up-and-coming actress recalled learning of her nomination with Nina. Per Shira, she was "totally shocked" to be nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.
"I was with a friend of mine, Amit [Rahav], which also played in Unorthodox, and we saw it together," she further shared. "And we just decided to film it, just because it can be cool, but we didn't expect it."
After learning about the show's eight nominations, Shira recalled "freaking out" with Amit, who played Yakov "Yanky" Shapiro. She went on to call their reaction "very authentic and happy," which was thankfully captured and posted on social media.
In regard to her own nomination, Shira said it's "more than I could ever imagine or dreamed of."
