RuPaul Makes History With Fifth Emmy Award Win for Drag Race

RuPaul just made herstory.
During the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Sept. 18, the RuPaul's Drag Race star won the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the fifth year in a row.
Along with the major accomplishment, the legendary drag queen actually broke the record for the most wins in the category's 13-year history.
"Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race," the 59-year-old star began, "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and our incredible cast and crew, I want to thank the Academy for this great honor."
"I've always said, 'Every time I bat my false eyelashes, I'm making a political statement,'" RuPaul continued. "Well, tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: Love. Love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a p---ycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet, sensitive souls everywhere."
During the acceptance speech, the host and executive producer urged people to use their voice and vote in the upcoming election.
"Hey, I've got an idea...," RuPaul teased, adding, "On Nov. 3rd make this your ringtone, 'The time has come–for you to vote for your life.' And if you're not registered to vote, go to vote.gov right now."
RuPaul also took a moment to honor drag queen and former contestant, Chi Chi DeVayne, who passed away in August 2020 following a battle with pneumonia.
"I'd like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, ChiChi DeVayne, may you rest in power and perfection. Thank you and goodnight."
Watch RuPaul's acceptance speech for yourself in the video above. And stay up-to-date on all things Emmys, which airs tonight, Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.