Kourtney Kardashian Perfectly Responds to Comments About Her Friendship With Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian had time today.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't letting the social media critics tear her down. On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Poosh founder posted a series of Instagram photos of her and TikTok star Addison Rae.

The dynamic duo, who have gotten close in the last few months, showed off their bikinis as they posed in a swimming pool. "Two more days of summer," the reality TV personality captioned her post.

Shortly after uploading the collage of pictures, critics were quick to share their thoughts about the gal pals.

"this friendship still weirds me tf out," one user wrote, to which another user replied, "shes 41 and she's hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools."

However, Kourtney perfectly responded to those questioning her friendship with the social media sensation. "Do you suggest a better place," she chimed in, adding, "I'm looking for ideas..."