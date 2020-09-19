Jessica Mulroney Explains Where Her Friendship Stands With Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney clapped back at the speculation that she and Meghan Markle ended their friendship.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, the Canadian stylist made it very clear where she and the former Suits star now stand.

"I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday," Jessica wrote, per People. "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."

Jessica and Meghan have been close for years. As fans will recall, Jessica's daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, while her two sons John and Brian acted as page boys for the ceremony.

Recently, Jessica seemingly posted a supportive Instagram message to Meghan after she and Prince Harry made the decision to step back from their duties within the British royal family.