Did Normal People Rip Your Heart Out? Here's Why You’re Not Alone

It isn't every day that a TV series leaves you "in your feelings," as Drake would say, but that's exactly the case with Hulu's Normal People.

The Emmy-nominated show, based on Sally Rooney's book of the same title, is an honest and raw look at the toxic nature of on-and-off relationships. Centered around the love story of Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) and Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) viewers are taken through the many ups and downs of these complex characters. And most importantly, the series explores what it means to live up to the high expectations of the modern era.

While many intended to watch the show as a form of escape during the quarantine, it ended up leading to a time of self-reflection and, for some, overwhelming emotions.

Even Paul Mescal told Harper's Bazaar that he isn't necessarily the same person he was before playing the vulnerable Connell. "I've probably learnt a lot about how valuable communication is within relationships, be them romantic or platonic in your own life," he shared.