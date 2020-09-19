Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87: Revisit the Supreme Court Justice's Legacy in Photos

The country is in mourning following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the 87-year-old died following complications from cancer. The Supreme Court said in a statement that she was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

Flags are flying at half-staff in the country's capitol in honor of the justice, who served on the court for nearly 30 years.

Her contributions to this country began when she and husband Martin Ginsburg pursued law degrees at Harvard Law School, and later Columbia Law. At the time, she was one of the few women to pursue a career in the male-dominated field, which fueled her desire to fight for gender equality.

It was this dedication to the betterment of society that motivated Ginsburg to stay on the court until her death, even as her cancer returned in July 2020. At the time, she explained in a statement, "I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."