Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87: Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Supreme Court Justice

Hollywood is paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, Sept. 18 at the age of 87.
A statement from the Supreme Court announced she died from cancer complications. Ginsburg was "surrounded by her family" at her home in Washington D.C.
The Columbia Law School grad was nominated to the highest court by President Bill Clinton in March 1993 and served for more than 25 years. Ginsburg's historic life was depicted in multiple films, including the documentary RBG and the film On the Basis of Sex starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.
Mariah Carey honored her legacy, writing on Twitter, "Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG."
Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson thanked Ginsburg for advancing women's rights, saying, "We'll keep pushing our way into all the places we've yet to be invited."
Kristen Bell added, "Few women who've lived on planet earth have been as committed to helping others as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg." Elizabeth Banks, a reproductive rights advocate like Ginsburg, called the lawyer and justice a "hero."
Katy Perry, Barry Jenkins, Darren Criss, Rosie O'Donnell, Brene Brown, Andy Cohen, Ireland Baldwin and Jurnee Smollett also expressed their respect, sadness and pain on social media after her death.
Read what Hollywood celebrities said about the trailblazer and legal icon, lovingly nicknamed "the Notorious RBG."
Mindy Kaling: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say "who knows, one day you could be HER". I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world."
Kerry Washington: "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."
Amber Tamblyn: "Devastation does not describe it yet. Pain doesn't cover in yet. Deep, holy, earth shattering sadness doesn't hold it yet. Ruth Bader Ginsberg has left this world. She changed everything. She will never be forgotten. #RIPRBG"
Octavia Spencer: "She tried to hang in there for us!! Soar on angel's wings, RBG! My vote will be in remembrance of so many people. Her name has just been added to that list.#JusticeGinsberg #RIP #CallingAllAngels"
Julia Stiles: "Heartbroken. Thank you RBG for all you have devoted to this country, for all your dedication to Justice Can someone please press Fast Forward on 2020? Wait, Vote first!!!!"
Lena Dunham: "Truly believed she was eternal- we needed her to be eternal. What she means to our past was only rival led by what she still meant for our futures. There are no proper words to thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg- all we can do is promise to keep fighting in her name, for the many freedoms she gave us and the rights she proclaimed as unassailable. Rest in ferocity, #RBG, knowing you really did it."
Kristen Bell: "Few women who've lived on planet earth have been as committed to helping others as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I am deeply saddened by this loss. For everyone. Most of all, my little girls. Rest in Peace Ruth, and thank you for everything. You will always be a true north."
George Takei: "The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request."
Janet Mock: "Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
Mandy Moore: "A trailblazer in every way. We will honor your life and legacy by voting to protect all you stood for. Thank you endlessly for fighting for justice and equality until the very end. #rbg"
Patricia Arquette: "Rest In Peace Justice Ginsberg. You were a champion and a hero. Thank you for your tireless work."
Becky G: "Rest In Power, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A huge loss for our country & for the Supreme Court. She fought for women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights & more. Her legacy will live on. Let's honor her & vote for what she stood for. We can't let her down. Thank you, RBG."
Billy Eichner: "No one fought harder. We must continue in her footsteps. She refused to rest up until the bitter end. Neither should we. RIP the great, great, GREAT RBG. Stay vigilant."
Connie Britton: "Devastated. Grateful. I know for a fact that my life as a woman and an American is better because of her work and brilliance."
Maria Shriver: "The news of #RuthBaderGinsburg passing has left me in tears. What a hero she was to me and millions of others. A living legend! I was blessed to know her and her amazing husband. And as a woman, I am the beneficiary of her work."
Hillary Clinton: "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG."
A private interment service for RBG will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.