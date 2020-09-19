Cheer's Gabi Butler and La'Darius Marshall Break Their Silence on Jerry Harris' Arrest

Shortly after Cheer star and former Navarro College cheer team member Jerry Harris was arrested on child pornography charges, Harris' former teammates Gabi Butler and La'Darius Marshall have spoken out about the news.

On Instagram, Marshall stated that the recent events surrounding Harris have been "gut wrenching."

"As a victim of sexual abuse as a child, I know all too well the pain of experiencing this kind of abuse and the difficulties it can create in life after such trauma," Marshall explained, adding, "I am broken to pieces to see this happen with someone close to me."

"We must do better," he concluded. "We must protect our children. I pray for healing for everyone involved."

In her own Instagram post, Butler said she was "shocked, dismayed and deeply saddened" by the recent news.

She shared that though she was close to Harris, she was never aware of the behavior of which he is being accused. "My heart is broken," the cheerleader concluded.