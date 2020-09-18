Kanye West Vows to Get Taylor Swift's Masters Back in Latest Twitter Spree

Another shock for 2020: Kanye West is siding with Taylor Swift.

Despite his infamous feud with Swift, West seems to be trying to mend the fence once again. The latest string of tweets from the rapper declare—in all caps, mind you—that he is vowing to get Swift her masters back.

West tweeted on Friday, Sept. 18, "I'M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND," referencing music manager Scooter Braun (who reps Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande).

Last year, Swift slammed Braun when he purchased her former music label, Big Machine, and acquired the masters of her first six albums.

West tweeted, "WE'RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY."