Kanye West Vows to Get Taylor Swift's Masters Back in Latest Twitter Spree

Another shock for 2020: Kanye West is siding with Taylor Swift.
Despite his infamous feud with Swift, West seems to be trying to mend the fence once again. The latest string of tweets from the rapper declare—in all caps, mind you—that he is vowing to get Swift her masters back.
West tweeted on Friday, Sept. 18, "I'M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND," referencing music manager Scooter Braun (who reps Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande).
Last year, Swift slammed Braun when he purchased her former music label, Big Machine, and acquired the masters of her first six albums.
West tweeted, "WE'RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY."
Swift has been in a public battle with Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta for the past year, when the "Cardigan" singer called the deal her "worst case scenario."
The superstar has promised she will "absolutely" re-record her old hits—from "You Belong With Me" to "Red"—when she's contractually allowed to in November 2020.
Swift told Billboard in 2019, "I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity... God, I would have paid so much for them!" The 30-year-old continued, "Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn't given to me."
Evidently West has taken up her cause, following a Twitter spree earlier this week when he posted a video of himself peeing on his Grammy Award in the toilet. The 43-year-old dad captioned it, "Trust me ... I WONT STOP."
He indicated he's fighting with Universal Music Group to own his masters. He alleged that the company wouldn't tell him what his masters cost and said he "WILL NOT STOP" until his children can own his work.
On Sept. 15, West noted, "In the streaming world master ownership is everything... that is the bulk of the income ... in COVID artist need our masters ... it's more important than ever before."
The Yeezy designer tweeted, "When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can't do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it's played and when it's played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch."
Now West is pledging to help Swift and "free" all artists, name-checking Drake in particular. He said, "WE'RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE'S DEALS JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE."
Could West and Swift team up to take on the music industry after more than a decade of rivalry? Their beef started when West interrupted Swift's speech at the 2009 VMAs and later proclaimed, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous" in his controversial 2016 song "Famous."
Several of Swift's recent songs appear to address her emotional turmoil at the hands of West, Braun and Borchetta, including "Mad Woman," "My Tears Ricochet," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."
Swift is clearly on a mission to reclaim her "stolen lullabies."