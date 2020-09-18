Teddi Mellencamp Responds to Growing Criticism Surrounding All In by Teddi Diet Program

Teddi Mellencamp is defending All In by Teddi.

On the Sept. 18 episode of iHeartRadio's Teddi Tea Pod podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to critics who have been sharing their negative experiences with the accountability program.

"The reason I started All In With Teddi had nothing to do with the business," Teddi began. "I had no big plans about creating a business. I wanted to change my own life. I wanted to grow. I wanted to feel good in my own skin. I wanted to know that I was worth it and I hadn't felt that way for quite a long time."

"I created my own happiness by taking care of myself and I used Instagram as a tool to hold me accountable," she continued. "I would post my workouts, I would post healthy, clean eating and I used my followers to help hold me accountable to what I was doing and the lifestyle changes I was making."