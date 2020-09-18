Christian Siriano Reveals His 2020 Emmys Style Predictions, and Yes ''Classy'' Pajamas Are Included

Fashion designer Christian Siriano thinks celebrities will pull back on the red carpet glam at the virtual 2020 Emmys.

On Sept. 17, Christian premiered his spring/summer 2021 "Collection 37" at a social distanced runway show in his backyard, with stars like Emmy winner Billy Porter—whom Christian famously dressed in a tuxedo gown for the 2019 Oscars—in attendance. Christian's runway show isn't the only major event of the week: While the Emmys were originally slated to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, due to the spread of COVID-19, the event will be held virtually.

In an interview with E! News at the exclusive, mask mandatory event, Christian shared his predictions for Emmys style with host Zanna Roberts Rassi.

"I think it's a mix of classy, fabulous pajamas, or elevated suits that are comfortable. Maybe a few slippers," he explained of how the stars would turn out for the virtual award show. "I think actors and actresses right now, they want to be themselves, and a little more who they are. I think that's really nice to see."