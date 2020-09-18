Ashley Graham Shares the New York Fashion Week Moment She'll Never Forget

Some fashion moments are unforgettable for all the right reasons.

While New York Fashion Week looked different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, many designers persevered and continued showing new collections for their biggest supporters, like Ashley Graham.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the supermodel couldn't help but praise her close friend and fashion designer Christian Siriano for everything he accomplished during this unique time.

"If you really look back at fashion, they have stood the changes of times," she explained to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "It has been different bodies, different eras and now there's a pandemic. They aren't letting the pandemic stop them from being creative and to create hope for people…These designers need and deserve to be celebrated also."

On Sept. 18, Christian pulled off his spring 2021 ready-to-wear runway show at his home in Westport, Conn. Models wore masks while VIP guests were able to safely watch from their picnic blankets distanced six-feet apart outside.