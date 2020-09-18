Ashley Graham Shares the New York Fashion Week Moment She'll Never Forget

Some fashion moments are unforgettable for all the right reasons.
While New York Fashion Week looked different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, many designers persevered and continued showing new collections for their biggest supporters, like Ashley Graham.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the supermodel couldn't help but praise her close friend and fashion designer Christian Siriano for everything he accomplished during this unique time.
"If you really look back at fashion, they have stood the changes of times," she explained to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "It has been different bodies, different eras and now there's a pandemic. They aren't letting the pandemic stop them from being creative and to create hope for people…These designers need and deserve to be celebrated also."
On Sept. 18, Christian pulled off his spring 2021 ready-to-wear runway show at his home in Westport, Conn. Models wore masks while VIP guests were able to safely watch from their picnic blankets distanced six-feet apart outside.
Ashley was unable to physically attend, but she supported the designer at home by wearing one of his pieces and watching his runway show through Fashion Week's official live stream.
Looking back on her friendship with Christian, Ashley couldn't help but share a memory that she won't soon forget. In Feb. 2019, the supermodel was able to close her talented friend's show in a head-turning look.
"To walk New York Fashion Week and to be able to walk for Christian and then to close his show and wear a see-through gown with a bedazzled headpiece, it was truly one of those New York Fashion Week moments that you never forget," she shared. "And I'm always honored to walk for him."
Looking ahead to fall, Ashley encouraged her fans and followers to wear a mask and do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. "I have an array of masks. It's fun to mix it up and make it a fashion moment because fashion is so fun," she suggested "It's one of the easiest ways to help yourself and also save lives on the other side."
And after buying many sweatpants and sweatshirts at the beginning of lockdown, Ashley has her eyes on another piece of fashion.
"I'm looking for the ultimate pair of jeans," she revealed. "I want to find the ultimate boyfriend jean and I want to wear it with a high heel and a t-shirt and I want to be that girl for the fall."