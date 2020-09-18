E! People's Choice AwardsLove IslandEmmysVideosPhotos

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Kalani Says She Got Asuelu a One-Way Ticket Home in Sneak Peek

In a new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After clip exclusive to E! News, Kalani says the pandemic has only made her problems with Asuelu worse and she asked him to leave.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard for 90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa

The couple, who currently star on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, were already having quite a few problems, but as Kalani explains in an exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, the pandemic has made things much worse for them. 

"Me and Asuelu have been quarantined and we've been fighting a lot lately," Kalani tells the camera in the clip. "It's almost like he's trying to purposely expose himself to get coronavirus." 

She goes on to explain that Asuelu has been going out with his friends and lying about where he's going, and she's not having it anymore. 

"I'm done with it. I need to protect my kids," she says. "I can't keep letting him do whatever the hell he wants, and I'm not going to just let him back in the house with the babies." 

Kalani and Asuelu were already having issues brought on by their families and Kalani says the pandemic has only made things worse. In fact, it's so bad that she's now kicked him out of her house. 

"We got into a big fight last night and I told him that I think it would be best if he would just go to his mom's," she says. "I booked a one-way ticket for him. I don't know when he's coming back, because this is not working. This is not working anymore." 

This isn't the first time Kalani has expressed serious doubts about her marriage to Asuelu. A trip to visit his family in Washington a few episodes ago turned tense as Kalani didn't want to give them as much money as they were asking for from their son, and it sounds like things have only gotten worse in the months since that happened. 

The potential end of this marriage will continue to play out when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC. 

