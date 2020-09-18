E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Recalls "Invasive" Questions About Starting a Family

On her blog Frenshe, pregnant Ashley Tisdale recalled feeling overwhelmed by prying questions into her marriage and future family.

As Ashley Tisdale gets ready to welcome her first baby into the world, she's recalling the "invasive" questions she used to receive about starting a family.

On her blog Frenshe, where Ashley and her guests pen posts about topics in style, wellness and lifestyle, the 35-year-old admitted that prior to her announcing her pregnancy, many people around her felt entitled to know her life timeline. She said the prying began when she and now-husband, music composer Christopher French, got engaged in 2013.

"[After] I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married," the High School Musical star wrote on Frenshe. "Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while."

In September, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, which Ashley commemorated with a wedding photo post on Instagram.

Ashley also shared that she knew having a baby would "change everything" which is why she wanted to focus on her mental health journey before making the leap into motherhood.

"After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right," the actress wrote. "I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn't feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

Instagram

Ashley initially revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, with new photos of her showing off her baby bump. Celebrity pals like HSM co-star and BFF Vanessa Hudgens, Haylie Duff, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts all expressed their congratulations.

In addition to preparing for motherhood, Ashley is currently helping kids around the world who are battling cancer. She recently posted an Instagram video calling for fans to support research hospital St. Jude.

