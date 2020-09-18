Jane Fonda Recalls Telling Kim Kardashian She Has a "Beautiful" Butt

Jane Fonda likes beautiful butts and she cannot lie.
Throughout her long career in Hollywood, the A-list actress has had the opportunity to meet some fabulous people. And while appearing on the Sept. 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jane couldn't help but share a story of an evening out with Kim Kardashian.
"We used to go to the same manicurist and we'd chat from her seat to my seat," Jane recalled during a game of "Have! You! Met Them?!" with host Andy Cohen. "Very friendly, just one of the gals."
And then there was Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Feb. 2012 where Jane couldn't help but share a compliment about Kim's backside.
"I'll tell you a story," she began. "I was at Clive Davis' pre-Grammys party and I was kneeling on the floor talking to Gladys Knight because Georgia is my second home and Gladys lives in Georgia and I turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape."
Jane continued while moving her hands, "It went in like this and then it went out like this and I thought that is the most amazing behind I have ever seen and of course it was Kim Kardashian. And so I told her. I said, ‘I've been staring at your behind and it's beautiful.'"
While she didn't reveal the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star exact reaction, Jane simply revealed that "she was very sweet."
Kim wasn't the only celebrity brought up during Jane's conversation with Andy. While promoting her latest book What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action, Jane opened up about her friendship with the late Michael Jackson.
While filming On Golden Pond in the early ‘80s, Jane recalled Michael moving in with her for a week. The actress also revealed that she once skinny dipped with the King of Pop.
"I found him very touching, very interesting character," she shared. "I knew him pretty well. I went to his house a lot. He came over to my house a lot."
