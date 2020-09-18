Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills and Clinique!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, take 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kits and 50% off Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Hydrator! Shop them below!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kit
Get your brows on fleek with this collection of ABH's best brow products, all offered in a convenient, travel-friendly kit. It includes the beloved Brow Wiz pencil in mini form, a Mini Brow Definer, and a Mini-Mini Dipbrow Gel, the cult favorite that fills and details for full-looking brows. And to finish it all off? A Mini Clear Brow Gel to hold your hard work in place all day long.
Clinique Limited Edition Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Every skin type can benefit from this refreshing gel-cream, designed to empower your skin to rehydrate itself. It offers an instant moisture boost to keep your skin almost twice as hydrated by the end of the day, and 72 hours of nonstop hydration that even lasts through a facewashing. How does it work? The formula was designed with Auto-Replenishing Technology that helps skin create its own internal water source.
