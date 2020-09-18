Watch Bryan Cranston Return to TV in the Trailer For Your Honor, Showtime's New Crime Drama

Bryan Cranston is back—but not as Walter White.

In his first major TV role since Breaking Bad, which earned him four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during its run, the 64-year-old actor plays judge Michael Desiato as seen in the trailer for Your Honor on Showtime.

As we learn from the clip, the 10-episode legal thriller immediately finds Michael in a bind. His teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that gets thorny when they realize Adam killed the son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), the big boss of a dangerous crime family. Per Showtime's description, the situation leads to a "high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices."

The first few seconds of the trailer find Adam shaking, covered in blood, as he first appears to dial 911, then instead tells Michael, "Dad, I hit somebody. And I left him. I left him there." His dad replies, "Don't tell anyone. Not ever. I can do this. I can keep you safe if no one ever hears about it."