Is Bershan Shaw Joining RHONY as the Show's First Black Cast Member?

The Real Housewives of New York City is welcoming a new lady to the scene.
E! News has learned that Bershan Shaw will be featured on the next season of the hit Bravo series. "Bershan has filmed with some of the cast but nothing is official yet," a source tells E!.
While it's not clear if the business coach and motivational speaker will be a full-time RHONY Housewife of just a "friend of" the cast for her season 13 appearances, Shaw would be the first Black woman featured on the franchise.
According to Shaw's website, the speaker and TV personality has beat breast cancer not once, but twice. "I am stage 4 breast cancer thriver and this journey has prepared me to live my best life. I help transform the lives of leaders and business owners to get what they want from their business," she states.
Shaw's site also features photographs of her mixing and mingling with big names like Hillary Clinton, Kris Jenner, Robin Roberts and Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The Real Housewives of New York City has seen more than one of its stars bid farewell to the show this year. Tinsley Mortimer left the hit reality series mid-season 12 to move to Chicago to live with her fiancé Scott Kluth. And last month, Dorinda Medley announced her exit from the franchise after six seasons.
"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice...But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," Dorinda posted on Instagram. "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success."
