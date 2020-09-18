E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos

Watch Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper Send a Message of Hope in "Holy" Video

Justin Bieber dropped his heartwarming new video for "Holy" alongside Chance The Rapper. Keep scrolling to check out the star-studded visual.

By Mona Thomas Sep 18, 2020 2:29 PMTags
MusicJustin BieberMusic VideosCelebrities
Related: Justin Bieber Debuts a New Massive Neck Tattoo

Justin Bieber teamed up with Chance The Rapper to create a new gospel-inspired track filled with positive vibes and love.

The Biebs dropped the music video to his new single "Holy" at midnight on Sept 18. In just the first few hours, the video gained millions of views from fans online. However, it's almost unfair to call the new visual "a music video" as it's realistically a five-minute movie, according to the singer himself.

In the visual, the Grammy winner and his love interest, singer and actress Ryan Destiny, are making ends meet as he works as a construction worker and she works in a nursing home in a small town. The young couple, though having a difficult time, find a way to keep their heads above water, until they get evicted from their room in a motel. While walking alongside a highway, they're met by a man in a military uniform—played by Wilmer Valderrama—who takes them home to a warm house and meal.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

The song and video from Justin, who frequently speaks out about his faith, are both heartwarming and hopeful. As noted in an Instagram post, the "Yummy" singer wrote, "The new era begins." Justin's pal and fellow beloved artist Chance The Rapper, who makes a perfect addition to the track, is also featured throughout the video.

Trending Stories

1

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Virtually Reunite for Celebrity Table Read

2

Dax Shepard Just Shaved His Head for the Sweetest Reason

3

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3

YouTube

Chance captioned an Instagram post from yesterday declaring, "I made one of my most important songs with one of my most supportive friends and I really want yall to hear it tonight when it drops. I know this record will make you feel something and I know that feeling is love."

The new single and video come only seven months after the Canadian singer released his fifth studio album, Changes. If "Holy" is any indication of what's to come on the new project, fans may see an entirely new side of Justin through his inspired music. 

Check out the visual above!

Trending Stories

1

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Virtually Reunite for Celebrity Table Read

2

Dax Shepard Just Shaved His Head for the Sweetest Reason

3

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3

4
Exclusive

See 3 Singles Prepare to Flip the Love Island Villa Upside Down

5

Monica Aldama Reacts to Jerry Harris' Child Pornography Arrest

Latest News

Watch Dua Lipa Deliver the Ultimate Guide to Pandemic Dating

Ulta Beauty’s Deal of the Day: 50% Off ABH and Clinique!

Bryan Cranston Returns to TV in the Trailer For Your Honor

Neil Patrick Harris Calls COVID-19 "No Joke" After Family's Recovery

Is Bershan Shaw RHONY's First Black Cast Member?

Monica Aldama Reacts to Jerry Harris' Child Pornography Arrest

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy Will Finally Premiere in November