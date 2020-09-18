Watch Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Virtually Reunite for Fast Times at Ridgemont High Read

It's the reunion we've all been waiting for.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt virtually came together for the Sept. 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The 51-year-old actress and the 56-year-old actor reenacted the 1982 film along with a few of their fellow A-listers, including Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, the latter of who was in the original flick.

"It's so nice to see all these friends," Pitt said. "How beautiful."

Aniston played Phoebe Cates' character Linda Barrett for the table read while Pitt played Judge Reinhold's character Brad Hamilton. And while working alongside an ex could be awkward for some, Aniston and Pitt proved there's no bad blood.

"Hi, Aniston," Pitt said upon greeting his fellow castmates.

"Hi, Pitt," she replied.

"How ya doing?" he asked.

"Good, honey," she answered. "How are you doing?"