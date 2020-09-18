See Brie Larson and Boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz's Adorable Reaction to First-Ever Emmy Win

Brie Larson is officially an Emmy winner!

The Captain Marvel star was honored during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, Sept. 17, for her work as a producer on The Messy Truth VR Experience. The virtual reality series was named Outstanding Original Interactive Program at the virtual ceremony. Brie won the award alongside her boyfriend, Elijah Allan-Blitz—who was the director, producer and executive producer on the VR series—as well as producer and executive producer Van Jones.

After their first-ever Emmy win, Brie and Elijah took to social media to share their adorable reaction. "Oh my God!" the 30-year-old actress can be heard saying in the video clip as Elijah cheered. "Thank you so much!"

Elijah then gushed, "To the Television Academy, to everybody who supported this for so long." Brie also added, "We're so incredibly grateful, thank you. We hope this brings some momentum and life to this project so that we can bring this out to the world. So that we can equally distribute this technology and this incredible project that Elijah created with Van."