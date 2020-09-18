Pregnant Coco Rocha Makes a Major Splash at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week Show

Coco Rocha always knows how to steal the show.
All eyes were on the pregnant model when she closed out Christian Siriano's spring-summer 2021 runway show at his home in Westport, Conn.
Dressed in a red, over-the-top gown that flowed behind her, the 32-year-old expertly walked across Christian's grassy backyard, before coming to a stop on a tiny bridge built across a pool. Like the models before her, Coco struck a pose at that point, but rather than strut away, the mommy to be decided to walk into the water wearing the dress, mask and hat that Siriano designed—Sarah Jessica Parker supplied the shoes.
In other words, the model made sure there was a grand finale the guests would never forget.
She eventually had to be assisted with getting out of the pool by someone else as she was weighed down by the soaked dress.
All in all, Christian's New York Fashion Week presentation was a success, even if one model fell while walking on the grass.
Those in attendance, including Pose star Billy Porter, watched the spectacle from their socially distant chairs, which were perched atop a picnic blanket where there were other items designed by Christian in collaboration with Lowes.
The home improvement store also aired a livestream on their social media platforms so that those who were unable to nab a VIP spot on the picnic blanket could watch from home.
Christian is one of the few designers to physically present their fashions for NYFW, albeit the show didn't actually happen in New York City or even the state of New York.
Nonetheless, Christian said it was important for people to see his designs in person. "I just felt like my clothes, they need to be seen, and I've been sitting at home depressed. Really, I just wanted to have some fun," he explained.
And while Coco is about eight months pregnant, she was more than willing to join Christian in his mission. She wrote on Twitter, "I've worked as a model through 35 seasons of #NYFW, but this is my first during a global pandemic. Backstage at @CSiriano- today was a moment!"
Other designers who physically held shows included Jason Wu, who told E! News all about the inspiration behind his rooftop show: His 2016 destination wedding.
"We're escaping to Tulum because that's where I got married and I wanted it in the city," he explained. "If I can't go, it's coming to me."
Additionally, Wu wanted attendees to feel like they were escaping their everyday lives. "I'm really thrilled because for just seven and a half, eight minutes we forget about all the troubles we have to face and continue to face," he shared. "And that's what fashion is about."