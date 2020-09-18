The Cutest Cozy Athleisure Pieces for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Athleisure has been the trend of all trends in 2020, and that sure isn't changing this fall. We've found the cutest athleisure pieces for autumn, from yoga pants to sweaters, that you can work and study from home in comfortably.
Below, shop these must-haves from Gymshark, Princess Polly and more of our favorite brands at a variety of price-points.
Gymshark Vital Rise Leggings
We love the material of these leggings. They hug your curves perfectly with their scrunch bum detail and have a seamless construction.
Halo Essential Hoodie
You'll get so much wear out of this hoodie with a subtle camo print. It has a flattering cropped length.
UCLA Vintage Puff Cropped Sweater Grey
Princess Polly has the cutest athleisure collab with UCLA right now. Shop these vintage-inspired styles here.
Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt
We're obsessed with the tie-back of this sweater that's also available in plus sizes. You can shop it in four colors.
Free People FP Movement Move On Leggings
How unique are these navy blue leggings with a zipper front? They have multiple pockets too, to hold all of your essentials.
Abbi Half Moon Sleeve Hoodie
This brushed-fleece hoodie is so comfy and comes in five colors. It has a drawcord at the hem for your perfect fit.
Kinsley Cropped Seamless Long Sleeve
This cropped long-sleeve shirt pairs perfectly with high-waisted yoga pants. Plus, if you're a Fabletics VIP, it only costs $17.
7/8 High-Waist Checkpoint Legging
The oxblood hue of this legging/sweatpant combo is perfect for fall. They have a 7/8 length and pockets.
Free People Movement Kyoto Leggings
Speaking of legging/sweatpant combos, the attention to detail on these is so special. They have cool patch pockets and accents at the calves.
Gymshark Training Cropped Hoodie
Pair this hoodie in a fall-ready green hue with your high-waisted yoga pants. Its hem has a flattering cut.
Vylette Puff-Sleeve Sweatshirt
Dress down this comfy puff-sleeve sweatshirt with a pair of black yoga pants. You can buy it in three other colors too.
Up next, the best places to shop for college apparel. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!