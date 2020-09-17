Tatiana Maslany to Play She-Hulk in New Marvel Series for Disney+

This one-time orphan has found a new TV home: Tatiana Maslany will portray superheroine She-Hulk in a new TV series for Disney+, according to multiple reports.

The Orphan Black star, recently seen on HBO's Perry Mason, has yet to comment on the news.

In the Marvel comics, She-Hulk's alter-ego is Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner. She receives the powers of the green, beefy superhero thanks to a blood transfusion from her relative. In the MCU, Bruce Banner—aka the Hulk—is portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, who took over the role in The Avengers following a short stint by Edward Norton in the 2008 standalone film.

Not many details are known about the plot of the She-Hulk series, though it has reportedly already opened a writers room, according to Deadline. It joins upcoming Disney+ Marvel series like WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.