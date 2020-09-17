Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Maternity Photos as She Prepares to Give Birth

Fans are looking for clues as to whether Gigi Hadid has given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, but the mom is paying them no mind as she's too busy posting sweet throwback photos from earlier in her pregnancy.
On Sept. 17, the runway model shared multiple photos on Instagram showing off her pregnant belly. According to Gigi's caption, the pictures were taken around 27 weeks. "Time flew," Gigi captioned the sweet images.
Earlier this week, fans speculated that Gigi may have given birth after her sister, Bella Hadid, shared a photo of her with her pregnant sibling to Instagram. "i love you both so freaking much -can'tstopcrying," Bella gushed.
Rumors were further fueled when Gigi and Bella's father, Mohamed Hadid, posted an emotional letter for his future grandchild on Instagram.
"Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be," Mohamed wrote in a handwritten poem. "I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa's always here, I'll do anything, anything for you, my dear."
In response to the sweet letter, a fan asked if Gigi and Zayn's baby has arrived, to which Mohamed replied, "No not yet."
The post has since been deleted.
Whether Gigi has given birth or not, her family is thrilled to welcome the little one. Yolanda Hadid previously teased that Gigi is due at some point in September.
"I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently," Yolanda said in an interview with Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, referring to the death of Gigi and Bella's grandmother just over one year ago. "But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."
Then, after announcing her pregnancy in April, Gigi showed off her pregnant belly for the first time in an Instagram Live back in July.
"I'm so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe and everything's going great and I love you guys," the model gushed of her fans in the video. "I do appreciate those positive comments."
Whenever Gigi goes into labor, there's no doubt the Hadids (and a whole lot of fans) will warmly welcome the babe with open arms.