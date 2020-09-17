Here's What Christina Aguilera Really Thinks About Kissing Madonna at the VMAs

Christina Aguilera is taking a trip down memory lane.

During a conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer reflected on her greatest moments in pop culture, namely, her iconic performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Madonna and Britney Spears. Yes, Madge and Brit's kiss stole the show that night, but Xtina was also there.

Back in 2018, Christina said she felt "left out" out of the media firestorm that erupted after the pop princesses locked lips, but nowadays she doesn't see the moment as all that groundbreaking.

"Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever," Christina told Lowe. "But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it. It was like, ‘Okay, it's two girls kissing.' It wasn't shocking back then. It's not shocking now, to me. But it's so many things."

Christina also noted Madonna's strong impact on her own musical career.