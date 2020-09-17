E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansLove IslandEmmysNYFWVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Watch 3 Hot, New Singles Prepare to Flip the Love Island Villa Upside Down

In this sneak peek at Love Island’s Sept. 17 episode, new Islanders Bennie Bivens, Noah Purvis and Bennet Sipes have arrived in Las Vegas and are ready to stir up drama between couples.

The beauty of Love Island is that just when one couple appears to be going steady, a hot new single swoops in to break the status quo.

Since its August premiere, season two of the reality show has proved that pandemic-related changes barely have an affect on what happens inside the villa—or rather, the Cromwell, this season's quarantine-friendly filming location in Las Vegas. Shirts have been removed, love-hungry contestants have had meme-able moments, and people have definitely re-coupled. And just when the stakes already felt high, three new Islanders will arrive in Sin City with all eyes on their next move.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the Thursday, Sept. 17 episode that introduces Bennie Bivens, Noah Purvis, and Bennet Sipes.

Hailing from Barnegat, New Jersey, Bennie is a 24-year-old personal trainer and Leo who, like all Islanders, is remarkably fit. "The perfect woman in my eyes is definitely brunette, light eyes and she's petite," he says. "I care and when I do, I care hard."

photos
Love Island Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Another Leo, Noah, also 24, is a home healthcare provider from Imperial, Missouri. "I definitely consider myself a Southern gentleman," he says. "My parents taught me to stop talking and start listening."

Meanwhile, Bennet is a 26-year-old executive assistant and Gemini from Baltimore. "I'm looking for the girl I want to be with long-term, you know, that kind of best friend sort of relationship," he says. And be sure to listen closely because he's already being eyeing one of the girls. 

Watch Love Island every night at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. And if that's not enough, Love Island: More to Love drops unseen footage every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. 

Scroll down to see the full season two cast. 

CBS
Bennie Bivens

Bennie is a 24-year-old personal trainer and Leo. "The perfect woman in my eyes is definitely brunette, light eyes, and she's petite," he said. "I care and when I do, I care hard."

CBS
Bennet Sipes

Bennet is a 26-year-old executive assistant and Gemini from Baltimore. "I'm looking for the girl I want to be with long-term, you know, that kind of best friend sort of relationship," he said.

CBS
Noah Purvis

Noah, 24, is a home healthcare provider from Imperial, Missouri. "I definitely consider myself a Southern gentleman," he said. "My parents taught me to stop talking and start listening."

 

CBS
Lauren Coogan

Lauren is a 28-year-old Scorpio from Oxford, England. She works as a Family Assistant. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Mackenzie Dipman

She's a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, Ariz. She's a Leo who loves Matthew McConaughey. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Justine Ndiba

Justine is 27, a Pisces, and she's from Rockaway, New Jersey. She's a billing coordinator/go-go dancer looking for a tall guy. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Moira Tumas

Moira is a 28-year-old Pisces who works as a shopping channel model. She's from Brielle, New Jersey and she loves Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth (who doesn't?). 

Robert Voets/CBS
Cely Vazquez

The 24-year-old Cely is a legal secretary and a Gemini. She's from Sacramento, California, she speaks Spanish, and she loves to sing and play guitar. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Tre Forte

Tre, 25, is a personal trainer from Boca Raton, Fla. He's a Sagittarius who, like all of us, loves Rihanna

Robert Voets/CBS
Johnny Middlebrooks

Johnny is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia. He's a Gemini who sees Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as relationship role models. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington is a 22-year-old sales manager from Salt Lake City, Utah. He's a Leo, and he says he's "smart, genuine, nice and sexy at the right times." 

Robert Voets/CBS
Connor Trott

He's a 23-year-old auditor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a Cancer, he's "brainy," and he's been working on his dance moves in quarantine. 

Robert Voets/CBS
James McCool

James McCool, whose name can't possibly be real, is a 27-year-old personal trainer (shocker!). He's a Gemini from Winchester, Virginia and he's looking for a lady who likes to laugh. James was dumped on day nine. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Jeremiah White

Jeremiah, 22, is a store sales associate from Mississippi, and he's a Capricorn. He grew up on a farm and now wants to show off his southern hospitality. Jeremiah was dumped on day nine. 

Robert Voets/CBS
Kaitlynn Anderson

She's 27, a Gemini, and she works in promotions. She's from Lapeer, Mich. and loves "bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking, and adventure!" Kaitlynn was dumped on day five. 

