Kim Kardashian Shares Epic Throwback Bikini Pic With Khloe and Kourtney

By Alyssa Ray Sep 17, 2020 7:36 PM
Kim Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic with her latest throwback.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the KKW Beauty boss took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. From the oversized sunglasses to the itty-bitty bikinis, the picture screamed early '00s.

"Trifecta 2006," Kim captioned the post. "Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 tonight on E!"

This throwback photo couldn't be timelier as the second to last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres tonight, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Last week, the family took to social media and revealed that KUWTK will end with season 20 in 2021.

In their statement, the family noted, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

photos
Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

A lot has changed since KUWTK first aired on E! back in October 2007—just think about the fashion back then.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

You can enjoy more throwback Kim, Khloe and Kourtney photos ahead of tonight's premiere by scrolling through the gallery below!

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2002)
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2008)
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Ryan Born/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian (2008)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2008)
AP/Dan Steinberg
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Todd Williamson/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
John Shearer/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

You can binge past seasons of KUWTK when it drops on Peacock Sept. 20.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17, only on E!

