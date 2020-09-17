Kim Kardashian Shares Epic Throwback Bikini Pic With Khloe and Kourtney

Kim Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic with her latest throwback.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the KKW Beauty boss took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. From the oversized sunglasses to the itty-bitty bikinis, the picture screamed early '00s.

"Trifecta 2006," Kim captioned the post. "Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19 tonight on E!"

This throwback photo couldn't be timelier as the second to last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres tonight, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Last week, the family took to social media and revealed that KUWTK will end with season 20 in 2021.

In their statement, the family noted, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."