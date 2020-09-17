The Kangol x H&M Feat. Mabel Streetwear Collab Is Selling Out Quick

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The British are coming to H&M, and they're bringing all the '90s-inspired fashion. English singer-songwriter Mabel has teamed up with English streetwear brand Kangol for a 31-piece collection that is inspired by her style. She even co-designed two of the pieces in the line.

"I wanted to make two pieces that show the different sides of my style," Mabel exclusively told E! "Together we worked on a sporty dress, and also a pair of joggers. They're both effortless pieces that you could go to a party in or lounge about in. They're both so wearable, and you can style them up, or dress them down."

Below, shop some of the highlights from the Kangol x H&M feat. Mabel streetwear collab.