Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant: Check In on More Stars of High School Musical

It's the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale because she's pregnant with her first child.

The High School Musical alum announced the exciting baby news on Thursday, Sept. 17, just over a week after celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Christopher French. "There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically," French wrote to his wife for the occasion. "Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... we just keep getting closer. I really can't imagine life without you @ashleytisdale. I love you endlessly."

Their love was certainly on display as the couple revealed the pregnancy without words, instead letting photos of the actress' visible baby bump do the talking.

Meanwhile, Tisdale's co-star Vanessa Hudgens could not help but gush over the special moment, commenting, "So so happy for u guyssssss. Congratulations."

Indeed, before motherhood and marriage, Hudgens spent years by Tisdale's side on-screen as her castmate in the Disney franchise that catapulted them both to stardom.