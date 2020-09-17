John David Washington Made One of the Most Relatable Transitions During Quarantine

Quarantine had a lot of celebrities changing their living habits, and for John David Washington that meant moving back in with the parents.

The Golden Globe nominee spoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked about moving back into his childhood home briefly with his famous parents Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington.

"It's been a long time since [since I've slept in my childhood room]. On holidays when I go see them I'll dip back and forth in there a day or two at a time, but this is definitely the longest since I've left home for college," he said. "It was nice, I got all my old action figures in there, posters, and my most prized possession: I got my Jordans signed by Michael Jordan that are still there."

He recalled meeting the iconic basketball player in middle school after winning a game and having him sign the sneakers after watching him play a game himself.